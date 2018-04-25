NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to beef up security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in a rape case against self-styled god-man Asaram.

In an advisory to the three states, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the states should ensure that no violence took place after the verdict on Wednesday. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have large numbers of followers of Asaram.

Prohibitory orders have been issued in Jodhpur, where the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Central Jail premises, as directed by the Rajasthan High Court. Asaram is accused of raping a teenaged girl from UP studying at his ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.