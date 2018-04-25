Tight security arrangements at Jodhpur Railway station ahead of the court's verdict on Asaram's sexual assault case on Tuesday. | PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat police has stepped up security outside two ashrams of self-styled godman Asaram in the state, as a court in Rajasthan convicted him in a rape case today.

Asaram was convicted by a court in Jodhpur for raping a teenager at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

Over 50 policemen, led by a deputy commissioner of police, were deployed outside Asaram's ashram in Motera area of Ahmedabad city, around 40 policemen were maintaining vigil near Sabarmati area and around 100 policemen, as well as personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were deployed at various places in Chandkheda area, DCP H R Muliana said.

"All the police stations in the city have been given orders to remain alert and conduct patrolling in their respective areas to prevent any unwarranted situation," Muliana said, adding that the situation at the ashram was calm.

"Adequate police force was deployed since early morning outside Asaram's another ashram in Jahangirpura area of Surat district," a police official said.

"Continuous police patrolling was on in the diamond city," he said.

The Home Ministry had yesterday asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten the security and deploy additional forces in wake of the verdict by the Jodhpur court.

The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, a Home Ministry official said.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have a large number of followers of Asaram.