JODHPUR: Apprehending trouble from thousands of followers of self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu in case of an adverse judgment, the Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict shortly in a rape case against him inside the premises of the Central Jail here today.

According to the High Court's order, the Central Jail Superintendent and the district administration have been directed to make all arrangements for proceedings inside the jail for the pronouncement of the judgment.

The final arguments in the case were completed in the court of SC/ST Cases Special Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma on April 7.

UPDATES:

9: 30 AM:

9: 15 AM: Mahendra Chawla, Asaram's former aide says, "Trust judicary and am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged. Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat."

9: 12 AM: Prayers are underway at the Godman's ashrams in Varanasi and Bhopal.

8: 15 AM: A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday ordered the trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises.

8: 10 AM: While the judge has already reached the jail premises, one follower of the self-styled Godman, who reached the prison with a garland, was detained by the cops in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

8: 00 AM: Asaram was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act and was denied bail by the Supreme Court. He can face a maximum of 10 years of jail if found guilty.

7:55 AM: Asaram was arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from UP's Saharanpur had reported sexual assault by the Godman in his ashram during her stay in Manai village on the outskirts of Jodhpur.

(With Inputs from IANS and ANI)