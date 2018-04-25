Self-styled Godman Asaram was on Wednesday convicted by Jodhpur court in the 2013 rape case of a teenager.

Asaram was arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from UP's Saharanpur had reported sexual assault by the Godman in his ashram during her stay in Manai village on the outskirts of Jodhpur.

The self-styled godman was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act and was denied bail by the Supreme Court.

He will face a maximum of 10 years of jail.

UPDATES:

12: 20 PM: The Gujarat police has stepped up security outside two of the prominent ashrams of self-styled godman Asaram in the state.

Shilpi, a key aide of Asaram Bapu and co-accused in a sexual assault case being produced at the court in Jodhpur on Wednesday. | PTI

12: 17 PM: From the high pedestal of a preacher having thousands of followers, self-styled godman Asaram's fall from grace came after he was embroiled in the rape case of a minor girl. [READ ASARAM'S PROFILE HERE]

Sajjan Raj Surana, lawyer of self-styled godman Asaram talks to the media outside the court in Jodhpur on Wednesday. | PTI

11: 30 AM:

The time has come when people should be able to differentiate between the actual saints and the frauds, as this creates a bad image of the country in the international arena: Ashok Gehlot, Congress on #Asaram convicted in rape case pic.twitter.com/rTFZW3WgdT — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

10: 57 AM: "Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice", says the father of Shahjahanpur victim.

10:45 AM: Three accused including Asaram convicted, two other accused acquitted by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court.

We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary: Neelam Dubey,Asaram spokesperson on Asaram convicted pic.twitter.com/3LIcyuSAmU — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

9: 45 AM: Security has been provided to the family of Akhil Gupta, a witness against Asaram Bapu, who was shot dead in January 2015, Uttar Pradesh police said.

9: 30 AM:

9: 15 AM: Mahendra Chawla, Asaram's former aide says, "Trust judicary and am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged. Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat."

9: 12 AM: Prayers are underway at the Godman's ashrams in Varanasi and Bhopal.

8: 15 AM: A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday ordered the trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises.

8: 10 AM: While the judge has already reached the jail premises, one follower of the self-styled Godman, who reached the prison with a garland, was detained by the cops in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

8: 00 AM: Asaram was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act and was denied bail by the Supreme Court. He can face a maximum of 10 years of jail if found guilty.

7:55 AM: Asaram was arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from UP's Saharanpur had reported sexual assault by the Godman in his ashram during her stay in Manai village on the outskirts of Jodhpur.

(With Inputs from IANS and ANI)