MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan on Tuesday kicked up a storm with her comments that appeared to defend the casting couch culture in the film industry.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary waded into the controversy, saying no workplace, not even Parliament, was immune to the practice of women being sexually exploited.

“It is not just in the film industry. It happens everywhere and it is the bitter truth. Don’t imagine that Parliament is immune or other work places are immune to it. Look at the world today, top actresses have taken so long to come out and say #MeToo. It is time that India stood up and said ‘Me Too’,” Chowdhary, who recently retired from the Rajya Sabha, said.

“Casting couch is taking away privileges from women and using it for your personal benefit or in lieu of any compensation. My dignity as a woman was taken away in Parliament, when PM spoke in a derogatory way,” Chowdhary said, referring to the ‘Shurpanakha’ jibe.

Her comments came in response to the uproar triggered by the National Award-winning choreographer’s remarks earlier in the day. Interacting with the media, Khan had said the casting couch had always existed in the film industry.

“This has been going on since ages. Anyone and everyone try to lay their hands on every girl. Even people in the government do it. Why are you after the film industry? It at least provides livelihood and doesn’t abandon you after raping,” she said while replying to a question regarding actress Sri Reddy stripping to protest the casting couch culture in the Telugu film industry.

Khan went on to put the onus on women for sexual exploitation.

“It’s up to the girl what she wants to do. If you don’t want to be caught (in this trap), you won’t. When you have talent, why will you sell yourself? Don’t say anything about the film industry; for us, it’s everything,” she said.

As video of her comments went viral, inviting sharp criticism, she apologised, but said the remarks should be seen in context of the question asked.