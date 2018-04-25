NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday changed the local police theory in the Kotkhai rape and murder case which took place in Shimla last year. According to the CBI, it wasn't a gang-rape as only one person identified as Anil Kumar was found involved in the crime.

The CBI investigation also found that none of the 'accused' arrested by local police was present at the scene of the crime when the incident took place. Later, when the CBI took blood samples of suspects arrested by police, they also didn't match with the samples taken from the scene of the crime.

"Director of CBI was monitoring the progress of the case and he expressed satisfaction over the job done by the CBI team and forensic experts of CFSL CBI for solving the sensitive case," Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI has to give another status report on May 8.

According to the CBI, the agency used new DNA percentage matches and lineage matches to crack the case. CBI had taken 250 DNA test samples of local persons and criminals.

After getting multiple scientific evidences, it narrowed down an accused identified as Anil Kumar who was absconding since 2016. Later, they arrested him on 13 April from Rohru, Himachal Pradesh.