NEW DELHI: CBI on Wednesday changed local police theory in Kotkhai Gudiya rape and murder case took place in Shimla last year. According to the CBI, it wasn't a gang-rape as only one person identified as Anil Kumar found involved in the crime.

CBI investigation also found that No accused arrested by local police were presented at the scene of crime when incident took place. Later, when CBI took Blood samples of suspects arrested by police also didnt match with the samples took from the scene of crime.

"Director CBI was monitoring yhe progress of the case, he expressed satisfaction job done by CBI team and forensic experts of CFSL CBI for solving sensitive case," Abhishek Dayal said.

CBI has to give another status report on May 8.

According to the CBI, the agency used new DNA percentage matches and lineage matches to crack the case. CBI had taken 250 DNA test samples of local persons and criminals. After getting multiple scientific evidences narrowed down an accused identified as Anil Kumar who was absconding since 2016. Later, arrested him on 13 April from Rohru, Himachal Pradesh.