RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Chhattisgarh Class 10 results soon. Last year, the CG Class 10 Results/ Chhattisgarh Board High School Results were announced on April 21.

The CGBSE conducted the CG Class 10 exams from March 5 to March 28, 2018.

In 2018, more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the CG Class 10 examination.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-tenth-exam-result-1805782.html

www.results.shiksha

http://cgbse.nic.in/

STEPS TO CHECK CLASS 10 RESULTS:

Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-tenth-exam-result-1805782.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your CG class 10 board results will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference