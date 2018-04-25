Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2018 to be announced soon
Published: 25th April 2018 07:05 PM |
Last Updated: 25th April 2018 07:05 PM |
RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Chhattisgarh Class 10 results soon. Last year, the CG Class 10 Results/ Chhattisgarh Board High School Results were announced on April 21.
The CGBSE conducted the CG Class 10 exams from March 5 to March 28, 2018.
In 2018, more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the CG Class 10 examination.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-tenth-exam-result-1805782.html
www.results.shiksha
http://cgbse.nic.in/
STEPS TO CHECK CLASS 10 RESULTS:
Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-tenth-exam-result-1805782.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Your CG class 10 board results will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference