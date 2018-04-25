NEW DELHI: As self-styled godman Asaram was on Wednesday sentenced for life for raping a minor girl, the Congress party posted a video on Twitter, showing him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"'A man is known by the company he keeps' - Aesop's fables #AsaramVerdict," tweeted the party attaching the video.

The video shows Modi saying that he had been getting Asaram's blessings from the time no one knew him. It also showed clippings of Asaram blessing Modi.

"A man is known by the company he keeps" - Aesop's fables #AsaramVerdict pic.twitter.com/CTOQ8HKJ1O — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2018

A Special Court in Jodhpur on Wednesday convicted the godman for raping the minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013 and sentenced him to a prison term for life, till his natural death.