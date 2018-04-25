Children admitted to state-run Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur where at least 70 children died (File Photo)

ALLAHABAD: Dr. Kafeel Khan, who was arrested in connection with the death of over 70 children at the Baba Raghav Das (B.R.D.) Medical College Hospital in September last year, was on Wednesday, granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

In August 2017, as many as 70 children died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply, followed by another 70 in just four days, 15 of which passed away due to Encephalitis. The hospital, as well as the government, had received flak over the negligence.

FIRs were registered against nine persons including the suspended principal of B.R.D. Medical College, Dr. Rajiv Mishra, Dr. Satish, in-charge of oxygen supply and head of the anaesthesia department, Dr Khan, in-charge of the 100-bed AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward and two officials from the oxygen supplying agency the Pushpa Sales Private Limited.

Khan was also reportedly accused of stealing oxygen cylinders for his private clinic from the BRD hospital.