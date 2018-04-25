SRI NAGAR: Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and two security personnel were killed in a day-long gunfight in Tral forests in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar told TNIE that security forces launched a combing and search operation after receiving inputs that a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were hiding in the forest of Tral that is a stronghold of terrorists and is known as the “Tora Bora” of Kashmir.

During the combing operation, the ultras fired on the security forces and the troops returned the fire.

As the gunfight extended into the day, additional troops were rushed to the area and para-commandos were also air dropped. The helicopters also helped the security forces on the ground by pinpointing the positions of the terrorists.Despite this, the gunfight continued throughout the day and ended in the evening.

“In the gunfight, four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and an Army jawan and a policeman were killed,” DIG south Kashmir said.

The deceased security men were identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Constable Lateef Gujri. A police officer identified the deceased terrorists as JeM commander Omar Khalid, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, Yasir and Abid Maqbool Bhat.He said Khalid and Yasir were foreigners while Ashfaq and Abid were locals.

“Khalid had taken over as JeM commander in the Valley after the killing of Mufti Waqas in an operation by security forces,” the official saidHe said four AK-47 rifles and some ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.Internet services in the area were suspended soon after the encounter broke out. The slain Hizb militant Burhan Wani and the Al-Qaeda Kashmir cell chief Zakir Musa hail from the area.