SRINAGAR: A political activist was killed and two police personnel injured today in a militant attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The militants opened fire near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama in which three persons were injured, a police official said.

He said one of the injured was political activist Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Shadimarg area, who succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The official said both the injured policemen are being treated at the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

