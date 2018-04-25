CHANDIGARH: A 24-year-old man from Punjab, who had gone missing in Pakistan during Baisakhi festival celebrations, was found from his “Facebook friend’s” residence in Sheikhupura, about 50 km from Lahore.

Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had gone to Pakistan on April 12 to attend the festival but failed to return on April 21 along with other visiting Indian Sikhs at the Wagah railway station to leave for India, said the spokesperson of Evacuee Trust Property Board that takes passports from the visiting pilgrims and returns them on their departure to their homeland.

Reportedly, Singh had separated himself on April 16 from the visiting Sikh group members on a visit to Gurdwara Janamestan in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore).

Singh told the board that he thought that he had a one month visa and he would return the country after spending a couple of weeks with his friend there.

Meanwhile, another pilgrim Kiran Bala, who also went missing, married Pakistani national Mohammad Azam and applied for Pakistani citizenship after embracing Islam.

Both Singh and Bala were part of the 1,700-member group (Jatha) of pilgrims who had gone to Pakistan to visit Sikh shrines Panja Sahib Gurdwara and Nankana Sahib the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev, on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 13.