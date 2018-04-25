MUMBAI: Mumbai’s new development plan (DP) 2034, paving way for unlocking developable land and increasing the floor space index (FSI) up to 3, that was unveiled by the state government here on Wednesday, has generated mixed reactions.

While the development plan that was cleared in a record 7-months time is being hailed by the real estate sector, environmentalists and the opposition has criticized it saying that it would increase the burden on the already overpopulated city.

The revised development plan, which will be the blueprint for the city’s land use over the next 16 years was cleared by the state cabinet on Tuesday. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Urban Development Secretary Nitin Kareer and Additional Chief Secretary of Housing Department Sanjay Kumar unveiled it before the media on Wednesday.

In the new DP, the FSI for commercial properties is raised up to 5 in the island city from earlier 1.33. For suburbs, new FSI will be up to 2.5 and 5 for residential and commercial properties, respectively. The existing FSI for the two categories is 2 and 2.5, respectively. In simpler terms this would mean taller buildings.

While Kareer assured that the issue of availability of open spaces is well taken care of in the DP, Mehta said that 3,000 hectares of land would be available for building affordable houses after unlocking the no development zone (NDZ) land. He also said that the new DP is based on the projection that Mumbai’s population will come down by 2034 from current 1.24 crores. Current population density of the city is 29,650 per sq Km.

According to Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, the new DP will see Massive real estate activity in the Island City and suburbs and is highly positive for affordable housing development in the city, he has warned that if infrastructure development does not keep pace with increased construction, the stress on civic amenities and traffic may worsen in the city.

Shubika Bilkha, Director, the Real Estate Management Institute (REMI) pointed to the fact that DP has assumed a per capita housing requirement increase from 9 sq.mt to 18-20sq mts and a more modest residential population growth, while expressing concern over availability of the infrastructure.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam criticized the DP while calling it the disaster plan of the city.

“This Development Plan actually seems to be a Disaster Plan in reality. According to a recent report submitted by the World Economic Forum, Mumbai is the second most crowded city in the world. The way an additional FSI is being allotted by the Govt will lead to vertical development rather than benefitting of the people of Mumbai. The current population density of Mumbai is 31,700 which is too high. This stands true despite the fact that only 22% of the city is occupied by the residential areas. But with this Development Plan, the space occupied by residential areas will be increased to 50% thus adding to the problems of the Mumbaikars. Mumbai being one of the most congested city in the country, is going to be more congested if this so-called DP 2034 is allowed to be implemented,” Nirupam said.