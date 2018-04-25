NEW DELHI: No untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere in the country in the wake of the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu by a Jodhpur court today, the Home Ministry said.

The ministry is also keeping itself abreast of the prevailing situation, particularly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, said a Home Ministry spokesperson.

"No significant law and order incident has been reported from anywhere so far in wake of the conviction of Asaram Bapu," he said, adding that the developments are being closely monitored by respective state governments.

The godman was convicted by a Jodhpur court today for rape of a teenager about five years ago at one of his ashrams.

The central government had asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments yesterday to beef up security in their states and ensure that no violence takes place after the verdict.

The three states were also told to deploy additional forces at sensitive places, the official said.