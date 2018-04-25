BHOPAL: In tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh to address the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations on Tuesday, the Prime Minister launched a veiled attack on the Congress by raking up the issue of the history of India’s freedom struggle being confined to a few families.

“It’s unfortunate that the history of India’s freedom struggle remained confined to a few people and families. The saga of true heroes of freedom struggle who sacrificed their lives for nation’s Independence failed to get into chapters of history. We don’t know about countless tribal men and women who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

“Though we remember the heroic tales of Rani Durgawati, Avanti Bai and Birsa Munda, there have been countless other tribals who died fighting for the country’s freedom. I have a dream of having at least one museum in every state, which will enlighten the schoolchildren about unsung tribal heroes.

And the work will be done in this regard in MP as well,” said Modi while addressing Panchayat representatives from across the country as well as tribals from Mandla and adjoining tribal-dominated districts of MP.

Tribals constitute over 20 per cent of the electorate in MP, where Assembly polls are due this year. Out of the 230 Assembly seats, more than 50 seats in 21 tribal-dominated districts are largely decided by tribal votes. The PM called upon panchayat representatives to empower the rural economy.