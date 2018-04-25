MUMBAI: While condemning killing of Shiv Sena workers, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called Fadnavis government in Maharashtra ‘useless’ and also demanded a separate ‘home minister’ for the state.

“Fadnavis government is useless. The situation here is worse than that in Bihar. It is time now the government appoints a separate Home minister for the state,” Thackeray said while speaking to media at Ahmednagar.

He also trained his guns at BJP and said that ‘Achche Din’ would just be a mirage if the BJP follows the mantra of inducting criminals into the party to win elections.

Sachin Sawant, a local Shiv Sena leader in Kandivali suburb of Mumbai was shot dead on April 22. Earlier, Two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead in Ahmednagar. Thackeray’s comments came in reference to these killings.

Thackeray demanded that noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who pleaded for the prosecution in 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast Case and the 26/11 Mumbai attack case wherein terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged, take up the case of the murders of the two Sena leaders in Ahmednagar and that he himself had spoken to Nikam about it.

“If Shiv Sainiks take law in his hands against a gangster, there should not be a case lodged against us. This should be the responsibility of the administration,” Thackeray said and demanded death penalty for the perpetrators of the crime.