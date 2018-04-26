GUWAHATI: A 27-year-old man was arrested today for abducting and raping a minor girl, along with one of his accomplices, in Guwahati, a police officer said here.

The victim, a student of Class VII, was taken after she got down from her school bus around 2.

30pm yesterday in Bharalumukh area of the state capital.

The police nabbed the youth based on a complaint filed by her father in the matter, the officer said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab the absconding accomplice.

A medical examination has been conducted on the girl and the police are waiting for her report, the officer added.