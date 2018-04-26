NARAYANAPUR: 60 Naxals from Abujmarh surrendered before Bastar Inspector General (IG) Vivekananda Sinha in Narayanpur, on Thursday.

The Naxals, which included 40 men and 20 women, said they were fed up with the Naxalites' strategies and hence decided to quit.

They also surrendered seven rifles.

They will be now provided government relief and benefits under the rehabilitation policy.