KRISHNAGAR: The family of a man who was killed allegedly in an accident in Dubai early this week has sought the help of the administration to bring back the body at Chhitka village in Nadia district.

To that effect, Baburali Mondal, the father of one Mozammel Mondal (32) under Tehatta police station area, appealed through letters to the Tehatta BDO and also the district magistrate on Wednesday.

Mozammel was killed allegedly in a crane accident in Dubai where he had gone there as a construction labourer on Monday evening.

His employer informed the family on Tuesday, the victim's father alleged.

His mother Tohara Bibi said,"the administration has assured us to provide help and cooperation to bring back the body.

" District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said he would forward the letter of the father of the deceased to the authorities concerned and provide help and cooperation to the family.