THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of trying to divide India into religious lines.

"Women, dalits, children, tribals and minorities are under threat. BJP is trying to divide India into religious lines; BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to communalise secular India," Chidambaram said while addressing the concluding function of the Jana Mochana Yatra led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president M.M. Hassan held at Gandhi Park Maidan here on Wednesday.

"While the country witnesses communal fascism, Kerala faces political fascism," Chidambaram added.

"Attacks and the murders of rival political workers have become common in the state," he added.

Chidambaram said that the Prime Minister Modi government was challenging the federalist structure of the country by centralising powers.

The Jana Mochana Yatra began at Kasaragod on April 7 which passed through 14 districts covering 20 parliamentary constituencies and over 60 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)