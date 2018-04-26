CHENNAI: Putting an end to trafficking of native genetic resources of the iconic Ongole bull, Chennai-based National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has ordered a Brazilian company to pay Rs 1.20 crore up front to access bovine cattle embryos for research.

This is the first such payment made under provisions of Access and Benefit Sharing of Biological Diversity Act, whose guidelines were published in 2014. M/s Brasif S.A. Brazil filed an application with NBA to access 4,000 bovine cattle embryos of Ongole bull, Gir and Kankrej for research to upgrade cattle-breeding in Brazil.

The Brazilian beef and dairy industry is dominated by Indian breeds. Brazil has more pure breeds of Ongole than India. To further research, companies there traffic germplasm and embryos.

An NBA official said the company wanted to access embryos from a Gujarat genetic bank. It was found the embryos had been sourced from Ongole in Andhra’s Prakasam district.

“We formed an expert committee which examined the economic value of the embryo.

Technical opinion was sought from National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources and Department of Animal Husbandry.

It was decided to approve the application on payment of `1.20 crore... we decided to give 60 per cent to the Andhra State Biodiversity Board (to be distributed to the original cattle breeders) and 40 per cent to Gujarat,” the official said.