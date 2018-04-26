NEW DELHI: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been awarded the National Intellectual Property Award, 2018 for being the top research and development organisation for patents and commercialisation.

The award was handed over by Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu to mark the World Intellectual Property Day, an official statement said today.

The CSIR has been ranked ninth amongst 1,207 government institutions, with an overall global ranking of 75 covering 5,250 institutions, it said.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research was established in 1942.

It runs 38 laboratories and 39 field stations throughout the nation, with a collective staff of over 12,000 scientists and scientific and technical personnel.

Although, it is mainly funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, it operates as an autonomous body through the Societies Registration Act, 1860.