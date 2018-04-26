CHATRA: Four members of a marriage party died while another 16 were sustained injuries as the vehicle in which the people were travelling rammed into a tree at Gandharia Mode under Sadar Police Station area of this district.

Police sources today said that the incident took place last night in which the driver of the pick up van which was carrying members of the marriage party from Siriya village under Itkhori Police station area lost control and hit a tree.

Due to the impact of the accident four people died on the spot while another 16 were injured.

The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital from where 11 of them were referred to RIMS Ranchi for better medical aid.

Meanwhile, the doctors treating the patients at the hospital said that the driver and the other occupants of the vehicle were all under the influence of alcohol.

Upon receiving news of the incident Chatra DC Jeetendra Kumar and SP Akhilesh P Beriyar reached the Sadar Hospital and met the accident victims.

They also instructed the doctors to provide proper treatment to the people.