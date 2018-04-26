SRINAGAR: A video of Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer of five accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, showing him urging the people not to sell land to Muslims has gone viral.

Sharma is purportedly heard addressing the supporters of Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) in the video.

In the seven-minute video, the lawyer alleged that Muslim Gujjars and Bakerwals were not original residents of J&K but were brought from Punjab to affect change in land ownership in Hindu-majority areas of Jammu.