AGARTALA: The government has embarked on numerous projects to develop road and railways, among others, besides boosting trade and economic relations with Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Thursday.

"India has been undertaken many projects to further develop connectivities with Bangladesh," Shringla told the media after meeting Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The visiting Indian High Commissioner during his meeting with Deb discussed various issues like connectivities, people to people contact, hassle free movement of Indians to Bangladesh, trade and economic activities besides "border haat" affairs.

Tripura Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and other senior officials of the state were also present during the meeting. Shringla also met Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and discussed the same issues.

Also, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently talked to Deb and discussed various issues.

"They discussed various issues with interest of both sides," an official from the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Deb's ancestral home is in Chandpur in Chittagong division in Bangladesh.

Hasina, who visited Tripura on a two-day tour in January 2011, told Deb that her government would maintain good relations with his government to promote mutual interests.