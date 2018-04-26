Once the government clears the recommendation, Indu Malhotra would be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed to the top court from the Bar. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday cleared the name of senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The decision comes three months after the collegium recommended her name along with that of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph for appointment as SC judges.

Joseph’s name is yet to be cleared. It is widely believed the upright judge is paying the price for quashing President’s Rule in Uttarakhand.

Malhotra will be the first woman to be directly elevated to the SC from the Bar. She is likely to take oath this week. Only six woman judges have made it to the highest court so far.

Meanwhile, the collegium recommended appointment of four advocates and eight judicial officers as HC judges.

For the Madras HC, it recommended the elevation of judicial officer B Sarodjiny Devy and advocate B Pugalendhi as judges.