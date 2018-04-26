SRINAGAR: Militants attacked a police guard and decamped with four service weapons of police personnel in central Kashmir district of Badgam, where a constable went missing along with his service weapon on Tuesday night.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday morning that a group of militants attacked guard of 13 Batallion Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP) at Goripora Hyderpora in Badgam district.

Militants decamped with four weapons of police guard, he said.

Security forces have been rushed and entire area has been cordoned off, he said adding further details are awaited.

However, police arrested three youths who were tasked to kill a policeman and loot his weapon in south Kashmir, where a political activist was killed by gunmen yesterday afternoon.

One pistol was recovered from the arrested youths.

On Tuesday night a police constable Tariq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Shopian, went missing from Pakherpora in Badgam where he was posted.