Four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in a gunfight with the security forces. (File | PTI)

SRINAGAR: A self-styled Operational Commander was among four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed in an encounter with security forces in the woods in Tral.

Director General of Police (DGP), Dr S P Vaid on Thursday confirmed that one of the four militants killed in the encounter was JeM operational commander Mufti Yasir.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter Dr Vaid said, "Operational commander of JeM Mufti Yasir was among those killed in joint operation in upper reaches of Tral".

Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed four militants in Tral woods in Pulwama on Tuesday.

An Army soldier and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were also martyred in the encounter.