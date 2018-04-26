NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed veteran Kamal Nath as the new president of Madhya Pradesh unit.

Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the campaign committee chief in the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held by year end.

Speculations were rife that Rahul wanted to make Scindia as the state unit chief but finally opted for Kamal Nath based on the advise of party strategists.

The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh for 14 years and hopes to capitalise on the huge anti-incumbency of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Kamal Nath will be replacing Arun Yadav.

Rahul also appointed Girish Chodankar as the new president of Goa Congress in place of veteran Shantaram Naik who had resigned recently.