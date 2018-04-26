Kathua rape case victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat addressing to media at Supreme court after the petition for shifting the case from J-K to Supreme court, in New Delhi on Monday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Two prime accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court opposing the plea of the victim’s father seeking transfer of trial outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra have also sought transfer of probe to the CBI, besides seeking to be impleaded as parties in the petition filed by the father of the victim. The top court is likely to hear the case on Thursday. Earlier this month, the court had ordered the police to grant security to the family, their friend and lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat.

Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has filed an affidavit in the apex court averring that it has not obstructed justice in the case. The Association has denied claims that its president, senior advocate BS Salathia, and other office bearers had threatened counsel for the victim’s family, Deepika Rajawat.

“So far as the issue of causing any obstruction or extending any threat to advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat (victim’s lawyer) from appearing in the High Court on behalf of the victim in the alleged Rassana rape and murder (Kathua) case by the office bearers or any other member of the Association is concerned, it is totally false and baseless and the same is vehemently/specifically denied,” the affidavit says.Rajawat had made a complaint to the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on April 9, alleging

that Salathia and other office bearers of the Association had threatened her not to appear for the victim’s family. In Srinagar, the J&K High Court said decision on the plea by two accused for a CBI inquiry would be taken on May 7. It directed the trial court to continue hearing the case.