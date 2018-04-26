People gather around the mangled school van after it collided with a moving train in Kushinagar Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. | PTI

LUCKNOW: At least 13 children were killed and eight injured when the school van carrying them was hit by a train at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar, about 50 km from Gorakhpur, at 7 am on Thursday.

According to police officials, the collision between the school van and train number 55075 occurred at an unmanned railway crossing in Bahpurva, which falls under the Vishunpura police station limits, about 22 km from the district headquarters.

The deceased were identified as Hari Om (8 yrs), Ragini (7), Atiullah (8), Arshad (9), Anas Narod (8), Golu (8), Qamrool (10), Sazida (11), Tamanna (10), Miraz (8), Musquan (7), Santosh and Ravi - both ages not given.

The ill-fated children were students of the Divine Mission School and were killed on the spot. According to news reports, the driver of the vehicle was also killed.

"It was an unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra (rail volunteer) deployed there. He tried to stop the van but the unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," a railway official said from New Delhi.

I am extremely saddened on hearing about the death of 11 school students in a collision between a school van and a train in Uttar Pradesh's #Kushinagar . UP government and railway dept will take appropriate action: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/CEiDOukG6I — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2018

An accident relief medical train from Gorakhpur has been dispatched to the site, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed District Administration to provide all help & medical aid declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs and also directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident. He also visited injured students & victims' families at the district hospital at Kushinagar.

The CM also rushed to the accident site for an on-the-spot assessment.

"He is said to have earphones on. All the facts will be known in the inquiry headed by the Commissioner Gorakhpur," Adityanath added.

While assuring strict action if laxity is found from anyone's part, he also said that four children and the van driver have been referred to BRD Medical College here and if required they will be sent to a speciality hospital for treatment.

When pointed out that the school was unregistered, Adityanath said that all facts will be known in the inquiry.

"I have met the family members of the victims and both the state government and Railways will extend financial help. An FIR was being lodged into the case," the CM said.

Governor Ram Naik also condoled the death of minor children in the accident.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Singh Lallu also rushed to the accident site to supervise the relief work and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of each deceased child.

Eye-witnesses say that after seeing the approaching 55075 Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train coming from Siwan and going to Gorakhpur, some passers-by shouted at the driver to stop. But by that time the van carrying over 20 children was already on the tracks at the unmanned crossing.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

I have asked senior officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Railways will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the deceased, tweets Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on #Kushinagar accident (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/MlxgMrCUtA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2018

"I received the unfortunate news of the death of school children. I have asked senior officials to conduct a probe into the incident. Railways will give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead over and above the aid announced by the Uttar Pradesh government," he said in a tweet.

(With Inputs from PTI and ANI)