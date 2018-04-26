NEW DELHI: A lawyer today moved the Supreme Court alleging that various advocates and politicians are making contemptuous allegations against the apex judiciary on social media and on various news channels.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that it will consider the petition on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who is also a BJP spokesperson, alleged that certain unsavoury and uncharitable remarks are being made by advocates and political activists and they should be taken note of by the judiciary as they are contemptuous in nature.