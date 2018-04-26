THANE: The Thane police has arrested two men for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2.5 lakh from a political leader in the city, an official said today.

The accused got the contact number of the politician from his hoarding put up in the city and repeatedly called him between April 16 and 21 and demanded the money, he said.

The victim approached the city police's anti-extortion cell which laid a trap and nabbed the two men, both aged 19 and hailing from the neighbouring Raigad district, when they came to collect the money at Amdoshi Phata here on April 21, the official added.