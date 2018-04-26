GUWAHATI: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Assam for posting obscene cartoons that featured President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and some Ministers on Facebook.



Cachar Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roushan, told The New Indian Express the cartoons were active on the Facebook page of Jarir Ahmed Barbhuiya for four days.



The accused, who hails from Kalain in Cachar district of Barak Valley, was arrested after some people had shared the posts with the police.



Meanwhile, the district authorities advised social media users to refrain from sharing or uploading any unwanted messages, photos or videos on the social media.