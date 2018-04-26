NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today said that its "real concern" was to see that a fair trial was conducted in the Kathua gangrape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that if it will find the slightest possibility of lack of fair trial, it will transfer the case out of Kathua.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said the trial should be fair not only for the accused but also for the victim's family and the protection to them and their lawyers should be ensured.

The bench also considered the issue of alleged obstruction by lawyers in administration of justice in the case and said," if the lawyers are at fault, they would be dealt in accordance with law.

During the hearing, the apex court said the real issue in the matter was to have a fair trial in the case.

The child from a minority nomadic community had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in Jammu region on January 10.

Her body was found in the same area a week later.