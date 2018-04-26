NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the warrant of appointment of Indu Malhotra as a SC Judge when senior advocate Indira Jaisingh sought stay on the ground that government has stalled the appointment of Uttarakahand Chief Justice, KM Joseph.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said, if you (Indira Jaising) are aggrieved, then you can file a petition and we will hear it in due course of time.

"We are only concerned with the independence of the judiciary," Jaising told the top court bench.

Jaisingh submitted to the top court that the government was making pick and choose in selecting a judge.

The apex court bench observed: "Lawyers filing a petition seeking a stay on the appointment of a member of the bar to the Supreme Court is unimaginable, unthinkable, inconceivable.

" The top court questioned Jaising and observed: "If 35 names are recommended by the Collegium for appointment to a HC, should all appointments be stalled just because government sends back five names and clears 30 names?"