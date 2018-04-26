NEW DELHI: In a move that will benefit hundreds of tribals in Rajasthan, the Centre on Wednesday gave approval for inclusion of certain areas under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution so as to enable the tribals of these areas to avail benefit of protective measures under its provisions.

The areas comprising three complete districts, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, nine tehsils, one block and 46 complete gram panchayats, covering 227 villages in district Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi would be included in the scheduled areas, said an official statement issued by the government.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet which gave a nod for declaration of scheduled areas by revoking the Constitution order dated February 12, 1981 and promulgation of a new Constitution order.

“The promulgation of new order will ensure that the scheduled tribes of Rajasthan will get benefits of protective measures available under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” the Cabinet statement read.

The beneficiaries will include STs residing in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and partial areas of Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi districts. Officials explained no additional funds were required to be expended on account of declaration of scheduled areas, adding that this exercise would be part of Tribal sub-plan (renamed as Tribal Sub-Scheme) within existing central and state schemes for more focused attention in Scheduled Areas for effecting speedy development.

The Scheduled Areas were first notified in 1950. Subsequently, Constitution Orders specifying the Scheduled Areas were issued for State of Rajasthan in 1981. Due to reorganization/creation of new districts and changes in ST population as per 2011 Census, Rajasthan has requested for extension of scheduled areas. India’s population consists of 100 million tribal people who have constitutionally been addressed via two distinct avenues.

What is Fifth Schedule?

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution gurantees the protection of tribals. It ensures the rights of the indigenous people over their land.