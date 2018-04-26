LUCKNOW: At least 13 children were killed and eight injured when the school van carrying them was hit by a train at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar, about 50 km from Gorakhpur, at 7 am on Thursday.

According to police officials, the collision between the school van and train number 55075 occurred at an unmanned railway crossing in Bahpurva, which falls under the Vishunpura police station limits, about 22 km from the district headquarters.

The ill-fated children were students of the Divine Mission School and were killed on the spot. According to news reports, the driver of the vehicle was also killed.

"It was an unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra (rail volunteer) deployed there. He tried to stop the van but the unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," a railway official said from New Delhi.

An accident relief medical train from Gorakhpur has been dispatched to the site, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed District Administration to provide all help & medical aid declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs and also directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident. He is also likely to visit the accident site.

Eye-witnesses say that after seeing the approaching 55075 Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train coming from Siwan and going to Gorakhpur, some passers-by shouted at the driver to stop. But by that time the van carrying over 20 children was already on the tracks at the unmanned crossing.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"I received the unfortunate news of the death of school children. I have asked senior officials to conduct a probe into the incident. Railways will give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead over and above the aid announced by the Uttar Pradesh government," he said in a tweet.

