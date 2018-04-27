Home Nation

30 electric buses to run in Patna

The Bihar government has planned to deploy 30 electric buses here to combat the worsening air pollution and also to promote it as a smart city.

Published: 27th April 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

PATNA: The Bihar government has planned to deploy 30 electric buses here to combat the worsening air pollution and also to promote it as a smart city, officials said on Friday.

"The government is planning to run electric buses to promote Patna as a smart city and to protect the environment," said Transport Department Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

He said that the transport department has already sent its proposal to the central government.

"We are hopeful to get approval soon," said Agarwal.

According to officials of the transport department, the cost of an electric bus is about Rs 1.67 crore.

For the purchase of electric buses, the central government will provide 60 per cent funds under the smart city project and 40 per cent will be given by the state government.

Patna will be the first city in Bihar to adopt the green bus concept.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna Patna electric buses Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
More from this section

CJI can allocate cases, he's master of roster: Attorney General KK Venugopal to Supreme Court

Suhas Raghunath Pednekar named Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai

Total revenue collection under GST for eight months was Rs 7.19 lakh crore

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures