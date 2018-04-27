Home Nation

Bodo groups call for National Highway blockade demanding talks on Bodoland

The Bodoland statehood movement has its genesis in the 1967 demand by the Bodos, who are the largest plains tribe of the Northeast. (EPS)

KOKRAJHAR (ASSAM): Several Bodo groups have protested here against the state government's alleged failure to hold further dialogue on the Bodoland issue and called for a five-day national highway blockade in the Bodoland areas from May 2.

The All Bodo Student"s Union, the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) and the People"s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement have formed a Joint Movement Group to spearhead the agitation.

They held a demonstration near the Deputy Commissioner's office here and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister Nrendra Modi through the deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar demanding immediate creation of a separate Bodoland and to expedite the process of dialogue on Bodoland issue at the political level on Wednesday.

Some of the activists tonsured their heads and wore black badges during the demonstration.

"It is a great disappointment to the Joint Movement Group that no talk has been held till date as was promised by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," ABSU president Pramod Boro told reporters.

Boro also said that they had called a five-day National Highway blockade in the Bodoland areas from May two in support of their demands.

