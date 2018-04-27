Home Nation

Cauvery dispute: Centre seeks extension to draft scheme

The centre sought an extension of two weeks from Supreme Court, in order to frame a draft scheme for the formation Cauvery Management Board.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The centre on Friday sought an extension of two weeks from Supreme Court, in order to frame a draft scheme for the formation Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The apex court had criticised the Centre for neither framing the scheme in six weeks as directed by it nor approaching the court prior to the March 31 deadline to convey if any difficulty arose.

On April 9, the Supreme Court criticised the Centre and asked it to frame a draft scheme by May 3 for implementation of its February 16 judgment.

Earlier, on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the state government is against the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as it is 'unconstitutional'.

In his letter, he mentioned that the Supreme Court has not directed any mechanism towards the formation of the CMB.

On February 16, a three-judge Supreme Court of India bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar pronounced the judgement on the Cauvery Water Dispute between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry.

The bench directed Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC of water, instead of the 192 TMC, to Tamil Nadu.

The apex court will now hear any matter pertaining to Cauvery dispute on May 3.

TAGS
Cauvery Management Board CMB Karnataka Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu
