Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists shot dead in encounter with security forces

The gunfight, which again resumed a little while ago, occurred in the remote inhospitable forested terrain of Aikpenta about 380 km south of Raipur.

Published: 27th April 2018

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Seven Maoists, including 5 women cadres, were killed in a fierce gun-battle with security forces in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district, close to the border areas of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Friday morning.

Three jawans also sustained injuries in the encounter that continued for over an hour.

Based on a tip-off about the heavy presence of Maoists in the region, the security forces left on the search
operation. The naxals opened fire on the forces which was swiftly retaliated leading to a fierce encounter. So far we have recovered seven bodies of Maoists”, the Bastar DIG P Sunderraj told the New Indian Express.

The bodies of the naxalites are yet to be identified.

The troopers in Bijapur had also recovered arms and ammunitions from the encounter site. One Self-loading Rifle (SLR), 4 Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) guns, one 303 rifle, 5 rocket launchers,
explosives, literatures were recovered by the forces.

Early this week 39 Maoists were killed in two separate anti-naxal operations at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

Ahead of the PM Narendra Modi's visit to the strife-torn Bijapur on April 14, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) protested and desperately attempted to register their presence through violence, setting vehicles on fire and had triggered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts. The seven districts including Bijapur in the conflict zone of Bastar have been declared as among the 30 worst Maoist-affected districts by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

