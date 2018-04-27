Home Nation

CISF takes over security of Aadhaar Centre in Gurugram

The CISF on Friday took over the security of the sensitive Unique Identification Authority of India data centre at Manesar in Gurugram.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CISF on Friday took over the security of the sensitive Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data centre at Manesar in Gurugram, the repository of Aadhaar aata, to protect it against possible terror strikes or other threats.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed 159 personnel, headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer, to provide an armed security cover to the facility round-the-clock, said Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh.

A special vehicle-borne quick reaction teams of commandos will also be stationed at vantage points to charge in case of any attack or sabotage like activity, he added. 

The CISF personnel will also oversee the overall entry and exit at the facility.

UIDAI was set up to develop and implement the necessary institutional, technical and legal infrastructure to issue unique identity numbers, popularly known as Aadhaar, to Indian citizens.

