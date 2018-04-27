Home Nation

Dawood Ibrahim's close aide arrested in Thane for 20 years old murder case

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Tariq Parvin was arrested by the Anti-Extortion cell of Thane crime branch in a two-decade-old double murder case here on Friday morning.

MUMBAI: Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Tariq Parvin was arrested by the Anti-Extortion cell of Thane crime branch in a two-decade-old double murder case here on Friday morning.

Tariq (51) was arrested from near the Mumbai police headquarters, police sources have said.

Tariq, who is said to have handled Dawood’s real estate business in the city for years and was regularly in touch with gangster Chhota Shakeel, was jailed in year 2000 in connection with illegal Sara Sahara shopping complex of South Mumbai that was allegedly built by Dawood's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar. He was also arrested by Lucknow police earlier.

According to senior police inspector of anti-extortion cell Pradeep Sharma, Tariq's role in several other crimes, including the case in which he was arrested today, were not known when he was arrested earlier. "When we got to know about his involvement in other crimes and his whereabouts, we arrested him," Sharma said.

"We suspect him to have been involved in several other serious crimes and hence he would be thoroughly interrogated. We have some indirect leads about his involvement in some cases and we shall vary them," Sharma added.

