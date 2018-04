By UNI

IMPHAL: A former Panchayat member was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old girl.

District and Sessions Court, Thoubal today sentenced K Boby to undergo ten years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine.

The victim will be given Rs 25,000 as compensation to the victim out of the fine imposed.

The crime took place on July 19, 2014 inside a restaurant at Thoubal.

The accused was at Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa.