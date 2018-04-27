Home Nation

Income Tax department​ attaches Tej Pratap Yadav's property under Benami Property Act

The I-T had earlier charged four members of Lalu Yadav's family with owning benami property under a tough law that attracts seven years in prison.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:44 PM

Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Under the provision of Benami Property Transaction Act, the Income Tax (I-T) department on Friday attached 7,105 square feet of land in Patna's Sheikhpura district, registered in the name of a factory belonging to Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The I-T had earlier charged four members of Lalu Yadav's family with owning benami property under a tough law that attracts seven years in prison and a hefty fine for those found guilty.

The people involved in this scam are Lalu's son and former Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti along with her husband Shailesh.

Earlier in January, the I-T department stepped up actions under Benami Act, which provides provisional attachment and subsequent confiscation of benami properties, whether movable or immovable. (ANI)

