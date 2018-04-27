KULGAM: As many as two policemen and one civilian were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station here in Kulgam.

As per police officials, the injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

While one out of the three injured is critical, the police said the other two are stable.

"The incident is of Thursday late evening when terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam. Three people were injured, including two policemen and one civilian. One of the policemen is critical and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. We are looking into the matter," said Kulgam Superintendent of Police (SP), Harmeet Singh.

Earlier, a civilian was injured after terrorists fired upon a Road Opening Party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police at Lazibal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between terrorists and the Indian army at Juma Gund in Kupwara district.

Intermittent firing is on and the Indian troops are retaliating strongly.

Further details are awaited.