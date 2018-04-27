SRI NAGAR: Two days after four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forested area in Tral, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police on Thursday disclosed that Mufti Yasir, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s operational chief and a close aide of Maulana Masood Azhar, was among those killed.

“Jaish operational chief Mufti Yasir was among those killed in a joint operation by security forces in upper reaches of Tral on Tuesday,” Director General of J&K Police, SP Vaid, said.

Another police official said Mufti Yasir had infiltrated into the Valley last year to plan fidayeen attacks on security forces’ camps and installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti Yasir

He said Yasir had been operating in Tral and adjoining areas in south Kashmir and had taken over as Jaish operational chief after the killing of his predecessor, Mufti Waqas, in an encounter with security forces on March 6 this year.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed after militants fired on CRPF personnel at Laizbal crossing in Anantnag district on Thursday. In another incident, militants disarmed cops at a police post in Budgam district on Wednesday evening, and fled with four rifles.