SRI NAGAR: After the Jammu Bar Association informed the Supreme Court that Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat, defence counsel of the victim’s family in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, was not threatened by any of its members, the lawyer on Thursday reiterated that she was threatened by Jammu lawyers and said she would appear in the apex court on Friday to file her reply.

“I will be going through the affidavit filed by J&K Bar Association in the apex court. I will file a reply to it,” Rajawat, 38, told The New Indian Express.

Deepika, who has filed a petition in Supreme Court on behalf of the victim’s family to transfer the trial of the rape and murder case from Jammu to Chandigarh, said there was an open threat on her Facebook page. “They are trying to manipulate the facts. But being a lawyer, I know how to plead my defence,” she added.